‘Ahsoka’: Eman Esfandi To Play Live-Action Ezra Bridger In Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series

Disney+ has found its Ezra Bridger. Eman Esfandi has been tapped to play the animated character in Disney+’s live-action Ahsoka series, sources have confirmed to Deadline. Lucasfilm declined comment.

The Ezra Bridger character was first introduced as the protagonist in the animated Star Wars: Rebels series in 2014, voiced by Taylor Gray. The character returned in Lucasfilm’s 2018 Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series with Gray reprising his role.

Ahsoka, Disney+’s spinoff of The Mandalorian, stars Rosario Dawson as the titular Ahsoka Tano. Written by Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, the series will continue Ahsoka’s story. Cast also includes Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Hayden Christensen also is expected to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Ahsoka is from the alien species Togruta, who are known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments. The character of Ahsoka was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni.

Esfandi’s film credits include Robert Rodriguez’s horror pic Red 11 and King Richard. He also appears in the upcoming gay military drama The Inspection, which is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival.

Cinelinx was first to report the casting.