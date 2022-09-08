‘Star Trek’: ‘Strange New Worlds’ Adds Carol Kane; ‘Prodigy’ Casts Billy Campbell

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy are expanding their casts. Oscar nominee Carol Kane is set for a recurring role in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Billy Campbell has joined the voice cast of animated series Prodigy. The news was announced Thursday as part of the global live-streamed Star Trek Day event.

Kane will recur as Pelia in Season 2. Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience. You can see a first-look photo of Kane as Pelia above.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel featured cast members Rebecca Romijn, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun. A teaser for the series’ upcoming second season also was unveiled during the event. You can watch it below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. The series is created by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who also serve as executive producers along with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers.

Paramount+ today also announced today that season one of animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy will have its mid-season return on Thursday, October 27, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, and the U.K. It will air later in the year in South Korea, Germany, Italy, France, Austria, and Switzerland.

Developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future.Voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Campbell will reprise his Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Thadiun Okona, a roguish space captain who’s constantly outrunning trouble caused by his own tactics. When he runs into the young, impressionable Protostar crew, he’ll soon discover they are in more hot water than he is. Campbell joins previously announced recurring voice cast members Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum) and Robert Beltran (Captain Chakotay).

A first-look clip also was revealed (see below).

Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Waltke and Patrick Krebs also serve as co-executive producers.

