Next ‘Star Trek’ Unset From Paramount Release Calendar

No surprise here as Paramount has temporarily removed Star Trek from its release schedule. The news comes a month after director Matt Shakman exited the project. A search for a new director is underway.

The movie starring Chris Pine — scripted by the feature franchise’s first female writers, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet — had been set to open on Dec. 22 next year.

Star Trek originally was dated for June 9, 2023, before shifting December 22, 2023.

The recent trilogy of Star Trek movies produced by J.J. Abrams (he directed two of them) and starring young versions of the legacy TV characters have grossed $1.96 billion.

The original cast of those movies –Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Simon Pegg are still attached to the fourthquel.