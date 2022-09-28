Skip to main content
Next ‘Star Trek’ Unset From Paramount Release Calendar

Everett

No surprise here as Paramount has temporarily removed Star Trek from its release schedule. The news comes a month after director Matt Shakman exited the project. A search for a new director is underway.

 

