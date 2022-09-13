‘Squid Game’ Surprise: Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gi-hun Seeks Revenge In Season 2 – Emmy Red Carpet

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is teasing out details of Season 2 of the Netflix smash hit.

He told Deadline on the red carpet at the Emmys on Monday that Lee Jung Jae’s character Seong Gi-hun, otherwise known as Number 456, is seeking revenge in the upcoming season.

Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog

Hwang said that the biggest change will be that he comes back with a different character, more serious.

At the end of the first season, Lee’s Seong Gi-hun, who wins the game, dyes his hair red and is a different man than before he participated in the dystopian game.

The character didn’t touch his prize money for a year and receives an invite to visit the old man, who reveals that he created the game and it’s suggested that he’s going back for more. It feels like revenge is on the cards.

Lee Jung Jae himself told Deadline that he hasn’t seen a script.

In June, Netflix officially confirmed the second season, saying that Gi-Hun and the frontman will return, the man in the suit ddakji might be back and viewers will be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.

Emmy Red Carpet Photos: Best Looks Of 2022 – Updating Live

With 1.65 billion views in its first 28 days of release. Squid Game currently holds the record for Netflix’s most watched series — English-language or non-English-language — by a wide margin, and the Korean drama did it largely through a strong word of mouth.

Squid Game has become the first non-English-language show to secure an Emmy nomination in the main drama category. The Korean mega-hit picked up noms in the Outstanding Drama Series category and also for star Lee Jung-jae. Overall, the series scored 14 nominations.