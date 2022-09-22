Horror Film ‘Spoonful Of Sugar’ Acquired By AMC Networks’ Shudder Streaming Service

Shudder, the streaming service for horror, has announced that they’ve acquired the psychological horror film Spoonful of Sugar ahead of its premiere at Fantastic Fest. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform in 2023 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

“With Spoonful of Sugar, Mercedes Bryce Morgan delivers an incisive psychological horror laced with nightmarish visions of hallucinogenic beauty. We can’t wait for Shudder members to take the trip,” said Craig Engler, General Manager, Shudder.

Spoonful of Sugar is Morgan’s second feature. The film is written by Leah Saint Marie (Price of Honor) and stars Morgan Saylor (Homeland), Kat Foster (Gaslit), Myko Olivier (United States of Al), Danilo Crovetti and David Yow (I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore). The film is produced by Vanishing Angle’s (Werewolves Within) Matt Miller and Natalie Metzger along with Katrina Kudlick (Ladyworld).

Morgan said that is “honored to be able to showcase” Spoonful of Sugar on AMC Networks’ Shudder and “can’t wait for audiences everywhere to dive into the trippy psyches of our characters.”

In Spoonful of Sugar, a disturbed babysitter experiences a sexual awakening while using LSD to alternatively treat a seemingly “sick” child from a family with dark secrets of their own.

The deal was negotiated by Vanishing Angle on behalf of the filmmakers, and Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder.