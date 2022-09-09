Canada’s Sphere Films Signs Multi-Picture Deal With A24; Titles Include Toronto Title ‘Aftersun’

Canadian distributor Sphere Film has signed a multi-picture deal with A24 under which it will handle the release of nine of its titles in Canada.

Titles included in the deal include Cannes 2022 Critics’ Week breakout Aftersun, which also screens at TIFF, and Ari Aster’s Disappointment Blvd, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The deal comes on the heels of Sphere Films’ recent acquisition of MK2|Mile End, cementing the company’s position as one of the biggest distributors on the Canadian market.

“Sphere Films and A24 share a deep appreciation of innovative storytelling and original filmmaking, which makes this partnership an especially exciting one,” said Charles Tremblay, President of Sphere Films.

“We are delighted to be in business with A24 and look forward to bringing these wonderful films to audiences across Canada.”

Further titles included in the deal comprise Daina O. Pusic’s directorial debut Tuesday, Owen Kline’s Funny Pages; Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut When You Finish Saving The World, Claire Denis’ Stars At Noon and Lukas Dhont’s Close and God Creatures by directing duo Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer and starring Emily Watson and Paul Mescal.

Montreal and Toronto-based Sphere Films focuses on both Canadian and international cinema, with upcoming releases including Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight selection Falcon Lake, directed by Charlotte Le Bon; Emily starring rising-star Emma Mackey, and Call Jane by Phyllis Nagy starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks.