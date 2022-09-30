Sony Lands Comedy Pitch ‘Locked Out’ From Matt And Jackson Kellard; Will Gluck Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has acquired the original comedy pitch Locked Out from writers Matt and Jackson Kellard. Will Gluck and Olive Bridge Entertainment brought the pitch to Sony through their first-look deal and are set to produce. The plot is being kept under wraps.

The pitch sale adds another feature for Olive Bridge at Sony, where it also is developing End of the World, a buddy action comedy written by Chris Bremner and Gluck, with Gluck set to direct, as well as producing the Black List-topping Move On, a sci-fi romance by Ken Kobayashi, and the live-action adaptation of The Aristocats for Disney.

Locked Out represents a first collaboration for cousins Matt and Jackson Kellard. Matt’s credits include 2018’s Night School from Universal, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish; Netflix’s True Story; and Guerrillas, a pilot that sold to ABC starring Al Madrigal and Jaime Camil.

Matt Kellard is repped by Circle of Confusion and Yorn Levine Barnes. Jackson Kellard is at Range Media Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman.