New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Among Sony Pictures Release Date Adds; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More

Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022.

A big plus here is the announcement of a brand new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t have any talent attached in regards to stars or a director.

There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films; it’s where they launched the first Escape Room in 2019 to an $18.2M opening and $57M+ stateside, $155M+ WW. True Haunting is the only new wide release on Jan. 6 in addition to Paramount’s expansion of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

Also new for next year is the next installment of the Searching franchise, Missing, on Feb. 24, starring Nia Long and Storm Reid. The other two wide entries on that date are Universal’s Cocaine Bear starring Keri Russell and Margo Martindale and Lionsgate’s Jesus Revolution.

The Scott Beck-Bryan Woods directed astronaut title, 65, starring Adam Driver is going earlier on March 10 next year instead of April 28. Disney just moved Haunted Mansion off March 10 to Aug. 11.

Also getting moved to the Venom first weekend of October slot is Sony/Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter. That Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Abbot, Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola movie will open on Oct. 6 in Imax and not Jan. 13. This leaves Jan. 13 with Universal/Blumhouse’s M3GAN and a Warner Bros untitled event film. October 6 now has Kraven the Hunter, 20th Century Studios’ True Love, an untitled Warner Bros movie and untitled Focus Features movie.

Madame Web, the Spider-Man spinoff about a clairvoyant mutant, will now open in Imax on Feb. 16, 2024 instead of Oct. 6, 2023. An untitled Disney Marvel film moved off Feb. 16, 2024 and went to Sept. 6, 2024. An untitled Uni movie remains on Feb. 16.

Columbia Pictures’ Garfield movie will go on May 24, 2024, Memorial Day weekend instead of Feb. 16, 2024. Currently on that Memorial Day weekend is Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s Furiosa, Paramount’s John Krasinski/Ryan Reynolds’ IF, and an untitled 20th Century Studios movie.

And the untitled Sony/Marvel movie will now go on July 12, 2024 instead of June 7, 2024. Only other title on July 12, 2024 is an untitled New Line horror film.