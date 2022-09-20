‘SNL’: Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson & Megan Thee Stallion To Host Opening Three Episodes Of Season 48

Saturday Night Live has found its season openers.

Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion will host the opening three episodes of Season 48 of the NBC late-night series, which returns October 1.

Kendrick Lamar and Willow will be musical guests for the first two episodes, respectively, with Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty for the third episode.

Top Gun: Maverick star Teller, who also recently starred in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, will make his hosting debut in the season opener, with Lamar returning for his third appearance.

Gleeson, who stars in The Banshees of Inisherin, will make his hosting debut October 8 with Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, making her debut as musical guest.

Megan Thee Stallion will then pull double duty October 15. She first appeared in October 2020.

It’s been a busy summer for creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels. It emerged Monday that Chris Redd is the latest cast member to exit the show ahead of the start of the season, joining Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Pete Davidson. Deadline had previously revealed that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were also leaving the show.

Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker were added as featured players to its cast.