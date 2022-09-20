‘SNL’: Chris Redd Latest Cast Member To Exit

Chris Redd is the latest SNL cast member to exit the NBC show.

Redd joined the late-night stalwart as a featured player in Season 43 and has been on for five seasons.

He is developing feature film Cyber Monday for Universal and has a stand-up special set at HBO Max.

It comes after Deadline revealed back in May that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were leaving the show at the end of Season 47 along with Pete Davidson. It later emerged that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari would not be returning either.

Saturday Night Live returns on October 1 with three consecutive shows and four new featured players.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” Redd said Monday. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”