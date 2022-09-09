‘Sinking Spring’: Michael Mando Joins Brian Tyree Henry In Apple Series From Peter Craig & Ridley Scott

Better Call Saul alum Michael Mando is set to star opposite Brian Tyree Henry in Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring, from Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig. The series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott via his Scott Free Productions.

Based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief, Sinking Spring follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard.

Mando will play Manny Cespedes, a good-hearted friend of Ray’s (Henry), who he first met when they did time together in the Youth Authority.

Craig created the eight-episode series, executive produces and will direct one episode. Scott executive produces for Scott Free Productions alongside David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan and Clayton Krueger. Henry executive produces, and Tafoya will serve as consulting producer. The series hails from Apple Studios and will be produced by Scott Free Productions.

Mando portrayed Nacho Varga on all six seasons of AMC’s Better Call Saul, recently receiving HCA, Saturn and Gold Derby nominations for Best Supporting Actor for the final season. He’s also known for the role of Vic in Orphan Black, Vaas Montenegro in the Far Cry VG franchise, as well as The Scorpion in Spiderman: No Way Home. Mando is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360 and Matthew Johnson at JSSK.