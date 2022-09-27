‘Sing’ Franchise Filmmaker Garth Jennings Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: The London, UK native music video director-turned-filmmaker has signed with CAA.

Garth Jennings cut his teeth directing music videos for such artists for Faboy Slim, R.E.M. and Beck. In 2005 he directed the feature adaptation of Douglas Adams’ sci-fi comedy bestseller, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, an IP that Hollywood longed to make. The pic starred Martin Freeman, Sam Rockwell, and Zooey Deschanel and went on to gross $104.4M WW.

Next feature-wise for Jennings was 2007’s Son of Rambow which made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The action adventure comedy, which Jennings penned and directed, followed two British schoolboys from different backgrounds who set out to make a inspired by First Blood.

Jennings wrote and directed both Illumination/Universal animated hits, Sing and Sing 2, which combined grossed over $1.04 billion.

Other music videos he directed include “Cousins” for Vampire Weekend and “Lotus Flower” for Radiohead, which notched him a Grammy nom.

In addition, Jennings is the author of multiple children’s books published by Pan Macmillan including The Deadly 7 series, The Wildest Cowboy, and The Naughty Step.

He continues to be represented by attorney Carlos Goodman at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson, & Christopher.