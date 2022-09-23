Sheyi Cole Joins Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

Sheyi Cole (Small Axe) is the latest actor to sign on for a key role in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle, from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. He joins previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid and Jharrel Jerome.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio re-teams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Cole is known for his breakout performance in the title role of Alex Wheatle in the fourth episode of Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe. He also will be seen as a guest lead opposite Donald Glover on the Emmy-winning series Atlanta, and starring in Netflix’s upcoming feature The Beautiful Game, set for release this fall. Cole is repped by CAA, Epilogue Agency and The Artists Partnership.