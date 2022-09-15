‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’: Tovah Feldshuh To Recur In Jaden Michael-Led Prime Video Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Funny Girl, The Walking Dead) has joined the cast of Amazon’s Harlan Coben’s Shelter, Deadline has learned. She will portray the character of Bat Lady, who is described as a wraith-like recluse who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) an ominous disturbing piece of news.

The series, an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s Mickey Bolitar novels, tells the story of high school junior Mickey Bolitar (Michael) as he navigates his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, an annoying aunt and a new school in New Jersey with a camel as its mascot. When a creepy old lady who may or may not be a ghost tells Mickey that his father isn’t dead, Mickey is sure he’s losing his mind on top of everything.

Mickey finds a grounding force in Ashley Kent, another new student who’s lived through her own tragedy. But then Ashley goes missing, and as Mickey searches for her, he learns that everything she told him was a lie — and that he is in serious danger unless he gets to the bottom of what happened to her and his father. Mickey’s search thrusts him into a world of conspiracy, lies, and the darkest aspects of humanity.

The cast also includes Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan and Sage Linder, with Brian Altemus joining the cast as Troy.

Coben and Allan McDonald serve as co-showrunners and executive producers with Ed Ornales and MGM’s Rola Bauer overseeing the series for the studio. Charlotte Coben is a producer, and Erik Barmack is also an executive producer. Patricia Cardoso served as director and executive producer on the pilot.

The project, co-produced by MGM International Television Productions and Amazon Studios, will premiere on Prime Video.

Feldshuh is currently starring as Mrs. Brice in the Broadway hit Funny Girl opposite Lea Michele.

Feldshuh is coming off the Cannes premiering Armageddon Time and was most recently seen in HBO’s Scenes From a Marriage. Outside of four decades on Broadway, she’s also very well known for her series work from A&E’s The Walking Dead, The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CBS’ Salvation and Starz’s Flesh and Bone.

She is represented by A3 Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.