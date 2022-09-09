Shark Thriller From ‘Prayer Before Dawn’ Scribe Underway In Belgium; Germany, France, Spain, Italy & Lat Am Among Pre-Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Director Joachim Hedén (Breaking Surface) is underway in Belgium on shark attack thriller The Last Breath, written by Nick Saltrese (Prayer Before Dawn).

The survival thriller follows five college friends who go scuba diving into a recently uncovered WWII shipwreck in the British Virgin Islands, where they find themselves trapped by great white sharks. Above is a first look image from the movie.

The film will be led by an ensemble cast including Jack Parr (Peaky Blinders), Kim Spearman (As I Am) and Erin Mullen alongside Julian Sands (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo). Hedén’s collaborator on Breaking Surface, Eric Börjeson (Let The Right One In), is cinematographer, and Ian Creed (Uncharted) is dive supervisor.

Metro International Entertainment is handling worldwide sales and has pre-sold the film in a raft of territories including to California in Latin America, Telepool in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, L’Atelier D’Images in France, Eagle in Italy, A Contracorriente in Spain, and Mis. Label in Scandinavia. Deals have also closed with Nos Lusomundo in Portugal, SPI in Eastern Europe, Voxell in the CIS, Empire in South Africa, Phoenicia in the Middle East, Joy N Cinema in South Korea, and Edko in Hong Kong. A deal in North America is in the works.

After a lengthy set-build, principal photography started this week at AED Studios in Antwerp, Belgium before moving to Malta next month. Producers are Andrew Prendergast (The Courier) of Picaro Films and Chris Reed (Swimming with Men) of Freebie Films.

Production finance was supplied by Orogen Entertainment, Anamorphic Media and Filmgate. Umedia are co-producers. Executive producers are Will Machin, Sam Parker and Michael Yates for Metro, Blair Ward, Anders Erdén and Eric Harbert for Orogen, Sara Shaak and Matt Lyons for Anamorphic, and Bastien Sirodot and Cloé Garbay for Umedia. International distribution support came from the UK Global Screen Fund.

At TIFF, Metro will be presenting the world premiere of musical romance, The Swearing Jar, selected for the Contemporary World Cinema section, starring Adelaide Clemens, Patrick J. Adams, Douglas Smith and Kathleen Turner, and showing promo footage for Hammer horror, Doctor Jekyll, starring Eddie Izzard, and Typist Artist Pirate King, directed by Carol Morley and starring Monica Dolan, Kelly Macdonald and Gina McKee.