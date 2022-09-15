Alek Keshishian Apple Documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me’ Opening 36th AFI Fest

The world premiere of documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me will fire up the 36th AFI Fest on Nov. 2.

The film comes from the helmer of the cult 1991 doc Madonna: Truth of Dare, Alek Keshishian, and follows the gold album-selling, Grammy nominated artist and actress Gomez from the heights of unimaginable superstardom through the lows of a very personal crisis and back again.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” says Keshishian. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

“AFI is proud to launch AFI Fest 2022 with Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, a film as profoundly powerful as it is personal,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President and CEO. “Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to shine a light upon her journey in this beautifully crafted celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hopefulness.”

Gomez was recently nominated at the Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series for her producing work on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in which she also stars. The series won three of its 17 Emmy noms: Sound mixing comedy series, production design for half-hour narrative and Guest Comedy Actor for Nathan Lane. Only Murders in the Building recently aired its second season.

The documentary is an Apple Original Film, produced by Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media.

AFI Fest is taking place from Nov. 2-6. It was recently announced that Steven Spielberg’s auto-biopic, The Fabelmans, is closing the festival.