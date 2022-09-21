Searchlight’s ‘Suncoast’ Adds Ella Anderson, Daniella Perkins, Amarr & Ariel Martin

EXCLUSIVE: Laura Chinn’s teenage movie Suncoast starring Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson and Nico Parker has added Ella Anderson, Daniella Perkins, Amarr and Ariel Martin.

Suncoast is inspired by Chinn’s life experience from the early aughts and follows a teenager (Parker) living with her strong-willed mother (Linney), who must take her brother to live at a specialized facility. There, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amidst protests surrounding one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

Chinn is currently directing off her 2020 Black List script in Charleston, SC. Producers are Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst. EPs are Chris Stinson and Amy Greene with Anna Schwartz co-producing.

Related Story Chloé Zhao Inks First-Look TV Deal With Searchlight

The project is overseen by Searchlight SVP of Production Taylor Friedman and Manager of Creative Affairs Daniel Yu, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Anderson has starred in Destin Daniel Cretton’s The Glass Castle alongside Brie Larson, Harrelson and Naomi Watts; Ben Falcone’s The Boss with Melissa McCarthy; and Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day. She is a multiple Kids’ Choice Award nominee for her role in CBS’s superhero comedy television series Henry Danger. Anderson is represented by Gilbertson Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.

Perkins most recently starred in ABC’s Grown-ish and Red Ruby for Brat. She has also starred opposite David Schwimmer and Iddo Goldberg in the short film Traumatica, and voiced Winnie in the Family Choice Award winning animated mini-series Middle School Moguls” alongside Jane Lynch. Perkins is represented by United Talent Agency and Rise Management.

Amarr most recently starred in Leslie Small’s Holiday Rush, The CW’s 4400 and the six-part Netflix series Colin in Black & White from Ava DuVernay. He is a multiple Young Entertainer Awards nominee for his work in American Housewife, Bunk’d and Liv and Maddie. Amarr is represented by Osbrink Talent Agency, Vault Entertainment, and Fox Rothschild.

Martin cut her teeth as a record-breaking social media influencer and transitioned to starring roles on Disney and Nickelodeon films. Her feature credits include the Will Packer/James Lopez thriller Oracle opposite Ryan Destiny, Disney Channel’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 3, ZOMBIES: Addison’s Monster Mystery. She is a Webby Awards nominee for Best Web Personality/Host and an iHeartRadio Music Awards nominee.

Martin is represented by The Gersh Agency, Megan Silverman/Avenue Artists Management, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.