Scott Bakula Addresses ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Involvement Speculation, Says It Was “Very Difficult Decision” To Pass On New Series

Scott Bakula is setting the record straight on why he is not involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot and shuts down any speculation that he might reprise his role on the sequel, which premieres this coming Monday, September 19.

“I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it,” Bakula wrote in a social media post next to a boxing scene photo from the original series that gives out a “ready for a fight” vibe. He said that he was presented with the pilot script and passed on getting involved.

There has been confusion over possible Bakula involvement in the reboot, which is headlined by Raymond Lee. When the pilot pickup was announced in January, sources revealed that Bakula was not attached to reprise his role or produce but was aware of the reboot, produced by Universal Television, and has had conversations about potentially getting involved. But Bakula, available for the first time in years after the end of his CBS series NCIS: New Orleans, went on to headline and executive produce a competing NBC drama pilot, Unbroken, which ended up not going to series. Meanwhile, when Quantum Lead received its series order, it was revealed that Bakula was not attached in any capacity.

In the post, Bakula gave his account of the events of the past nine months before wishing the new version success.

“In January, the pilot was sold and a script was sent to me because the character of Sam Beckett was in it, which makes sense, right? As so many of you have been asking me the last several months, ‘How could you do QL without Sam?'(or Al, for that matter) Well, I guess we’re about to find out,” Bakula wrote.

“That’s the story. As the show has always been near and dear to my heart, it was a very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series. However, the idea of anyone ‘leaping’ around in time and walking a mile in someone else’s shoes, remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind. In that spirit, I am crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present. I wish them good luck and happy leaping!” (You can see his IG post below.)

Bakula starred as Sam in the original Quantum Leap series that aired on NBC from 1989-93 and earned him a Golden Globe and four Emmy nominations. In the series finale, Sam did not return home and remains somewhere in the flow of time.

NBC’s follow-up series is set in present day. It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

The stars of the reboot have been asked repeatedly whether Bakula would appear on the new show.

“Who knows?” star Lee recently told E! News. Ernie Hudson told TVLine: “Everybody that I know involved in [the reboot] would love to see him return. I know the invitation is out there, but I don’t know what his response is.”

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt wrote the pilot script and executive produce with Martin Gero, who serves as showrunner, Dean Georgaris, as well as Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.