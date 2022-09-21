‘Scanners’ Series Remake In The Works At HBO

David Cronenberg’s Scanners is being turned in to a TV series.

The 1981 sci-fi horror film, which was essentially Cronenberg’s breakout hit, is in development at HBO.

Black Mirror writer William Bridges is writing and Lovecraft Country director Yann Demange on board to direct. They will both exec produce the remake, which comes from The Morning Show producer Media Res, Demange’s Wayward Productions and HBO.

There have been previous attempts to turn Scanners into a TV series. Bob Weinstein’s Dimension Films attempted to remake it in 2011. Media Res teamed with Bron in 2017 to start developing a remake.

The film followed scanners that are psychics with unusual telepathic and telekinetic powers.

It followed Darryl Revok, played by Michael Ironside, a renegade scanner, to wage a war against ConSec, a weapons and security company. Another scanner, Cameron Vale, played by Stephen Lack, is dispatched by ConSec to stop Revok.

The series is set in the “mind-bending world” of Cronenberg’s film. Pursued by relentless agents with unimaginable powers, two women living on the fringes of modern society must learn to work together to topple a vast conspiracy determined to bring them to heel.

It will be exec produced by Cronenberg, Bridges, Demange, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer of Media Res Studio and Meredith Duff and Sarah Sullivan of Wayward Films.