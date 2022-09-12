‘Alias Grace’ & ‘True Detective’ Star Sarah Gadon To Make Directorial Debut On ‘Lullabies For Little Criminals’ — TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off starring in Toronto Film Festival drama North Of Normal, Sarah Gadon is set to make her directorial debut on feature Lullabies For Little Criminals, based on Heather O’Neill’s 2007 novel which won the Canada Reads competition.

Alias Grace and True Detective star Gadon will adapt the screenplay and also produce alongside Brightlight Pictures’ (Firefly Lane) Shawn Williamson and Emily Alden. Production is slated to take place in Montreal.

The movie will follow thirteen year-old Baby who vacillates between childhood comforts and adult temptation. Her father, Jules, takes better care of his drug habit than he does of his daughter, however when her blossoming beauty captures the attention of a charismatic and dangerous local it creates a volatile situation which threatens to crush Baby’s spirit.

Gadon’s latest feature is Carly Stone drama North of Normal which launched on Sunday at TIFF. The Canadian actress stars with Robert Carlyle, James D’Arcy, Amanda Fix, River Price-Maenpaa and Benedict Samuel. She is also this year’s TIFF Micki Moore Writer in Residency.

Gadon, a former TIFF Rising Star, is best known for her work in Mary Harron’s well-received Netflix limited series Alias Grace. She is also known for David Cronenberg’s Maps To The Stars, Cosmopolis and A Dangerous Method, Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy, Amma Asante’s Belle, Xavier Dolan’s The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, and Lawrence Levine’s Black Bear. She is currently in production on Michael Mann’s Ferrari with Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

Vancouver-based Brightlight Pictures has been a producer on movies including 50 Dead Men Walking starring Jim Sturgess and Ben Kingsley, Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal starring Anne Hathaway, Summer Of ’84, and Disney’s Descendants 2. Current projects include Lionsgate and Elevation Picture’s Float starring Robbie Amell, comedic-thriller Borderline starring Samara Weaving, Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson, Nickelodeon’s Monster High: The Movie, Netflix’s Firefly Lane, Amazon Prime Video’s Upload, and drama series The Good Doctor for ABC and Sony Pictures Television.

Gadon is represented by CAA, Creative Drive Artists, Entertainment 360 and Jackoway Austen. Williamson is represented by CAA.