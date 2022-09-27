‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe

EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise.

Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia.

Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive situation and will finance and produce. UTA and CAA will co rep world sales.

Also producing are Dan Kagan (Significant Other) and Simon Barrett. Cloth and Katrin Kissa (November) are executive producers.

Weaving’s upcoming films include Damien Chazelle’s Babylon opposite Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for Paramount; the next instalment in the Scream franchise, also with Paramount; Hulu’s The Valet opposite Eugenio Derbez; Searchlight Pictures’ Chevalier, and the thriller Borderline from Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.

The Australian actress’s previous credits across film and TV include Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Ready Or Not, Ryan Murphy’s Netflix limited series Hollywood, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Weaving is represented by CAA and 111 Media; Evan Katz is represented by CAA and Grandview; Simon Barrett is represented by Novo; Dan Kagan is represented by UTA; C2 Motion Picture Group is represented by Loeb and Loeb and UTA.