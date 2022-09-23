Graham Greene, Darrell Dennis, Tricia Helfer & Ashley Callingbull Star In Comedy ‘The Great Salish Heist’, Filming Underway

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has begun on Darrell Dennis’ heist comedy The Great Salish Heist. The film will shoot through the early fall on location in Southern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Pic follows a down-on-his-luck First Nations archeologist seeking redemption. Darrell Dennis leads as Steve, who teams up with a group of misfits from the Rez to break into a museum and reclaim sacred artifacts that rightfully belong to their people.

Also starring are Oscar nominee Graham Greene (Dances With Wolves), Tricia Helfer (Lucifer), Ashley Callingbull (Blackstone), and Craig Lauzon (Royal Canadian Air Farce). Harold C. Joe, whose Indigenous archeological and cultural work inspired the film, plays the role of Steve’s mentor Auggie.

In addition to starring as Steve in the project, Dennis also directs and wrote the screenplay based on a story by Sophie Underwood and Joe.

The film is being produced by Harold C. Joe and Leslie D. Bland of Orca Cove Media, and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, Creative BC, Super Channel, Hollywood Suite, CHEK TV, and Orca Cove Media Inc. Distribution in Canada comes from Indiecan, and outside of Canada by Global Genesis Group.

“This film is the first Canadian Indigenous heist film ever made,” said Joe. “It will hopefully remind everyone of the respect needed for First Nations ancestral remains and artefacts.”

“It has always been my dream to create mainstream projects with Indigenous heroes that people from all backgrounds can cheer for,” said Dennis. “I am so blessed to finally have the chance to make the kind of movie that I always wanted to see growing up, but didn’t exist: an exciting, funny, heist caper with smart, sassy, and sexy Native characters!”

Dennis’ credits include The Res, Blackstone and Open Heart. He recently appeared as Detective Kyle Winters on Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer.