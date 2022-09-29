Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Hires Ashley Fox & Johnny Pariseau As Co-Heads of Production

Deadline has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds’ shingle Maximum Effort Productions has added Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau as Co-Presidents of Production. The label has a first look at Paramount.

Fox previously led film production for Film Nation and is an Oscar-nominated producer for her work on Promising Young Woman. Pariseau joins from MGM, where he served as SVP, Production, working under Mike DeLuca and most recently led production on George Clooney’s The Boys in the Boat. The duo are husband and wife.



Maximum Effort Co-Founders Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey commented, ”Maximum Effort has grown faster and in more directions than our wildest dreams when we started it 4 years ago. Ashley and Johnny individually have incredible experience and taste and are exactly the right dynamic duo to lead our next phase of growth. We are so excited for them to join our tiny little pirate ship.”



Fox and Pariseau commented,” We’ve dreamed of teaming up to produce since we met as rival book agents over a decade ago, and we’re so grateful that Ryan and George – and the whole Maximum Effort team – are welcoming us into their fold. From the moment we met them, we felt connected to the team’s ethos and its mission to bring people together through storytelling that’s original and unexpected. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”