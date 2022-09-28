Skip to main content
Elizabeth Banks Says ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Was Not A Feminist Manifesto: “I Was Just Making An Action Movie”

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Answer All Your Wolverine Questions! Or Not…

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Ryan Reynolds Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are answering all the Wolverine-Logan questions anyone could have. But don’t expect to hear them.

In a new jokey Instagram video, Reynolds and Jackman are seated together following up on yesterday’s news that Deadpool 3 will include Jackman’s Wolverine character, a disclosure that was immediately – and, yes, jokingly – questioned by director James Mangold, who tweeted a gif from his Logan movie that depicted the Wolverine clone X-24 impaling the real Logan.

So how could Jackman reprise his Wolverine role for Deadpool 3?

Well, it’s like this: Wake me up before you go-go.

Just as Reynolds and Jackman start to explain time lines and plot points, the old Wham! song drowns out anything and everything being said.

For the record, a caption alongside the video explains what is being discussed that you can’t hear (although probably not):

Quick explainer video that tackles…
1) Timeline questions
2) Logan canon
3) MCU FAQ
4) Whether we can do this all day or not

Take a look at the video below.

Deadpool 3 is set to premiere on September 6, 2024.

