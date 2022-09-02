‘Rutherford Falls’ Canceled By Peacock After 2 Seasons

Peacock will not be ordering a third season of Rutherford Falls, its comedy series co-created/executive produced by Sierra Teller Ornelas, Ed Helms and Mike Schur. The cancellation of the show, starring Helms and Jana Schmieding, comes two and a half months after the Season 2 premiere June 16.

The critically acclaimed series, hailed for its Native representation both in front of and behind the camera, landed at Peacock in turnaround having been originally developed at Apple TV+. Its cancellation follows Peacock’s decision in late June to scrap Schur’s high-profile Field of Dreams TV series reboot a month before start of production.

Schur, creator/executive producer of The Good Place, co-creator/exec producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation and executive producer of Hacks, is one of the biggest names on Universal Television’s talent roster.

Rutherford Falls centers on lifelong best friends Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding). In Season 2, the two help each other tackle work, romance and major changes to their small town and the Native American reservation it borders, initiated by Tribal Casino CEO Terry Thomas (Michael Greyeyes). Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan also star.

The series had one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television with five Native writers staffed on the series including Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Tazbah Chavez (Bishop Paiute/Diné/San Carlos Apache) as well as Greyeyes ([Nêhiyaw (Plains Cree) from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation – Treaty Six Territory in Saskatchewan]) on screen.

Ornelas was showrunner and exec produced along with Helms and Schur. Mike Falbo, David Miner and Morgan Sackett also served as executive producers. Rutherford Falls was produced by Universal Television, in association with Schur’s Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.