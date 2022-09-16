‘Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett Signs With Stagecoach Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) has signed with Stagecoach Entertainment for management.

Barnett is perhaps best known for his starring role opposite Natasha Lyonne on the Emmy-winning series Russian Doll, which Lyonne created with Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler for Netflix. The show centers on Nadia (Lyonne), a cynical young woman in New York City who keeps dying and returning to the party that’s being thrown in her honor on that same evening, ultimately trying to find a way out of this strange time loop. Barnett’s character, Alan Zaveri, comes to bond with Nadia, given the fact that he is likewise stuck in this mysterious loop. Russian Doll returned for its anticipated second season in April, having debuted on Netflix in February of 2019.

A Juilliard graduate, Barnett played the lead role of Peter Mills on NBC’s hit series Chicago Fire over the course of its first three seasons. The actor has since then had series regular roles on Ordinary Joe (NBC), Secrets and Lies (ABC), Valor (The CW) and Tales of the City (Netflix), as well as heavily recurring roles on You (Netflix), Arrow (The CW) and Special (Netflix).

Barnett continues to be represented by Gersh and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum.