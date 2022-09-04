Skip to main content
RuPaul Takes The Emmy Again For Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
VH1

Perennial fave RuPaul just took home another Emmy.

As expected, he won for hosting VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, beating out the men of Queer Eye, Nicole Byer of Nailed It!, the sharks on Shark Tank (sorry Mr. Wonderful!), Padma Lakshmi of Top Chef, and Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman of Making it.

This is RuPaul’s seventh win for hosting the popular competition show.

“You guys are so sweet,” RuPaul said while accepting his Emmy. “I’ve got to tell you, I love, love, love television and it is a privilege to be on television and do this thing I’ve loved my whole life. I want to thank all you people out there tonight. Norman Lear, please thank him for everything he’s done. I’d also like to thank everyone I’ve worked with. I got in the union by being on the Arsenio Hall Show. I want to thank Arsenio for getting me on TV.”

