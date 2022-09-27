‘Rumble Through the Dark’: First Look At Aaron Eckhart And Bella Thorne In Upcoming Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline can reveal the first-look images from Rumble Through the Dark, the latest film from directing duo Graham and Parker Phillips (The Bygone), starring Aaron Eckhart And Bella Thorne. Scroll down for the pics.

Written by Michael Farris Smith, who also penned the acclaimed novel The Fighter, on which the film is based, the flick follows an aged bare-knuckle fighter seeking to repay his debts in a final attempt to salvage the home of his dying foster mother.



Eckhart and Thorne star alongside Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets and Lies).

“We knew we needed a performer brave enough to tackle the desperation, addiction, physical pain, and emotional rawness of the fighter, Jack Boucher; Aaron answered that call and then some,” said directors Graham and Parker Phillips. “He laid it all on the line every day on set and pushed himself to his physical and emotional limits. The guy is a born fighter.”

The film was shot last year in Natchez, Mississippi. Executive Producers are Tate Taylor (Girl on a Train) and John Norris. Cassian Elwes (Dallas Buyers Club) produced the film alongside Cleta Ellington.

“Bella proved to be a tour de force and brought her role to life with voracious agency, vulnerability, and grit,” said Elwes.

CAA and Elwes are currently negotiating the domestic rights to the film, with Universal secured to distribute the film internationally.

Aaron Eckhart. Crooked Letter Picture Company

Bella Thorne. Crooked Letter Picture Company