Roseanne Barr Slated For Fox Nation Comedy Special

Roseanne Barr will produce and perform in a new comedy special for Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s subscription streaming service.

A Roseanne Comedy Special will be released on Fox Nation in the first quarter of 2023. It will be her first stand up special in 16 years. Fox Nation says that the special “will feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits.”

In 2018, Barr’s revival of her ABC series Roseanne was canceled after she posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, who was senior adviser to President Barack Obama. She apologized, but the network dropped the show, even as it had been a ratings success. The series was later revived without her as The Conners.

The special is the latest Fox Nation entertainment offering, as the streamer has tried to build on the Fox News audience beyond news programming. Other recent content includes Duck Family Treasure and the upcoming Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back and Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner.

Jason Klarman, the president of Fox Nation, said in a statement, “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.”