Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Tennis

Roger Federer, one of tennis’ all-time great players, has announced his retirement from the sport, saying, he knows his “body’s capacities, and limits and its message to me lately has been clear.”

In a lengthy statement on his social media accounts – see them below – Federer writes, “As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities, and limits and its message to me lately has been clear.”

“I am 41 years old,” the statement continues. “I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

Federer says that the Laver Cup in London next week will be his final ATP even.