Roger Federer To Partner With Rafael Nadal On Final Career Match; Tennis Icons Offer Congrats; How To Watch

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer at practice session for 2022 Laver Cup Getty Images

Tennis great Roger Federer, who recently announced his retirement from the game, will go out with a longtime friend and rival by his side: Rafael Nadal will partner with Federer tomorrow night for London’s Laver Cup.

Federer, who has already started using the hashtag #Fedal on Instagram, will be paired with Nadal in a doubles match at London’s O2 Arena on Friday. It will be the last match for Federer, who is retiring after undergoing multiple knee surgeries in recent years.

At a press conference today, Federer said of Nadal, “For as long as we battled together, having always had this respect for one another – our families, our coaching teams – we always got along really well.” Nadal said he was “super excited” about the pairing, adding, “hopefully together we can create a good moment and maybe win a match.”

Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe today Getty Images

Federer and Nadal will team up against Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. At a Laver Cup practice session today, Federer and Nadal posed on the court with two other tennis superstars, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Federer’s final match drew well wishes from a number of tennis icons, including Andy Roddick, Chrissie Evert and “Pistol” Pete Sampras. See their tweets below.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be air on the Tennis Channel, with the Federer-Nadal doubles match set for the (local time) night session – around 7pm British time, 2 pm ET and 11 am PT. The match can also be streamed on the Tennis Channel through fuboTV or DIRECTV Stream.

 

