Former Canal+ CEO Rodolphe Belmer To Head Up TF1

“I am delighted that Rodolphe Belmer, whom I have known for many years, has accepted my offer to join TF1 group, and wish him every success in his role,” said Pélisson. “His track record at the head of several leading French multinationals, and his experience in media and streaming, mean he is ideally prepared to meet the challenges we face and to steer the long-term development of the TF1 group.”

Belmer added: “I’m convinced that together we will be able to meet the multiple challenges of the new media landscape, and open up new development and growth prospects for TF1 group in the digital era.”

The news comes in a huge week for French broadcasting following the abandoned merger of TF1 with Bertelsmann-owned M6 due to competition issues.

M6 is now up for sale and Bertelssman CEO Thomas Rabe has welcomed bids.