Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33

Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. No cause of death was given.

Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds the record for being Canada’s longest-running one-hour drama. It is also syndicated in the U.S.

His other TV credits included ABC/Netflix’s Designated Survivor, CBS’ Ransom, and playing Winston for two episodes on Starz’s American Gods.

In film, he appeared in Jasmin Mozaffari’s Firecrackers which world premiered in 2018 at the Toronto Film Festival. Other big-screen credits include Otto in Pyrenees (2018) and Al in The Intersection (2019).

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier,” the Heartland production wrote on its social media accounts Tuesday. “He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

“Robert Cormier, aka Heartland’s Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon,” wrote Heartland‘s U.S.-based network UpTV. “We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers.”

Cormier is survived by his parents Robert and Lisa; his sisters Brittany, Krystal and Stephanie; his grandmother Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins.