Roadside Attractions Takes U.S. Rights For Rachel Lears’ Doc ‘To The End’, Sets Theatrical Release

Roadside Attractions has taken domestic rights for To The End, the follow-up film from Rachel Lears (Knock Down The House), and set a Dec. 9 theatrical-only release date.

The deal was announced by Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. The film, which premiered at Sundance, covers three years of both hope and crisis leading to the recent, historic passage of landmark climate legislation — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

It focuses on four exceptional women, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on the front lines of climate policy and advocacy with up-to-the-minute material.

“We are thrilled to be releasing To The End, said Roadside VP of Acquisitions Angel An. “These are the people, four young women from diverse backgrounds, often left out of the political deal-making narrative. Yet this film makes clear how these committed activists have worked to shift the narrative on climate that led to the [Act’s] passage.”

“We always wanted this immersive story to be seen in theatres and shared collectively, and it feels even more fitting now that the film now includes a historic victory for the climate movement. In this age of anxiety, we’re proud to share an honest message of hope,” said filmmaker Lears.

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, To The End features Rhiana Gunn-Wright, Director of Climate Policy, Roosevelt Institute; Varshini Prakash, Executive Director, Sunrise Movement; and Alexandra Rojas, Executive Director, Justice Democrats.

Written by Lears. Produced by Lears and Robin Blotnick. Sabrina Schmidt Gordon also serves as producer.

Cinematography by Lears, editing by Blotnick, original score composed by Ryan Blotnick.

This is an Impact Partners and Lost Gang Films West presentation of a Jubilee Films Production in association with Vespertine Films, Story Syndicate and The Redford Center. Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Rebecca Gang, Gale M. Harold III, and Martin Marquet serve as Executive Producers. Co-executive producers are Lauren Haber, Kelsey Koenig, Nancy Stephens & Rick Rosenthal, Adam & Melony Lewis.

The deal was negotiated by Eric Sloss at Cinetic and An for Roadside Attractions.

Roadside’s recent releases include the indie sleeper hit Emily the Criminal starring Aubrey Plaza, and drama Gigi and Nate. Upcoming are Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline in The Good House and Phyllis Nagy’s Call Jane, starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver.