Ricky Martin Faces New Sexual Assault Claims, Attorney Says Allegations Are “Wildly Offensive And Completely Untethered From Reality”

Ricky Martin is facing new sexual assault claims after a complaint was filed against the singer. The allegations come after the Puerto Rican star sued his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin.

According to the Associated Press, the new complaint was filed Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Although the name of the person who made the allegations was not known, AP reported that it was Martin’s nephew who made the filing.

Martin’s attorney José Andréu-Fuentes is denying the allegations in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality,” he said. “When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn – not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way.”

Andréu-Fuentes continued: “Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs.”

Previously, Martin had been accused by his nephew of domestic abuse and a restraining order had been granted but was later dismissed. Martin recently sued his nephew for $20 million over his attempts to “assassinate” his reputation.

“The reckless, malicious and culpable actions by Defendant Sanchez were motivated by the desire to expose Plaintiff to hatred and disdain from his fanbase, to threaten his business opportunities and to destroy his reputation,” reads the filing, which you can read in its entirety here.