‘Rick And Morty’ Season 6 Premiere Draws More Than 1 Million Viewers in L+3

Adult Swim’s Emmy-winning animated comedy Rick and Morty is off to a strong start following its Season 6 premiere. The debut episode drew more than 1 million viewers in L+3, up 57% from its September 4 premiere. Those numbers will likely continue to grow as the Season 6 premiere episode “Solaricks” is available for streaming on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel until September 27.

The premiere episode also saw gains in key demos, with Adults 18-24 up 55% (90K), 18-34 +60% (335K), 18-49 up +65% (713K), and 25-54 +65% (731K). In Total Day, across all cable, the Rick and Morty premiere was the No. 1 watched for the day among young adults 18-24 and 18-34, and second behind House of the Dragon among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

The premiere also performed well internationally. Rick and Morty is the best performing animated show on HBO Max in Europe since the platform launched. The series is also in the top 10 best performing series on HBO Max in Europe in 2022. Viewership on HBO Max in Latin America was up more than 500% in the week following the debut of the season six premiere episode on the service, per Nielsen.

Rick and Morty was the top comedy across all US cable in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Lifetime to date, Rick and Morty has been viewed over 10 billion times globally, across linear, digital, and streaming, according to Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer. The series is created by Dan Harmon and Roiland, who also serve as executive producers.