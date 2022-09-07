Neon Boards Thea Hvistendahl’s Horror-Drama ‘Handling The Undead’ Starring ‘The Worst Person In The World’ Breakout Renate Reinsve

Neon has acquired North American and UK rights to the horror-drama Handling the Undead, marking the narrative feature debut of Thea Hvistendahl, who previously directed the documentary Adjø Montebello and several short films, including the SXSW Grand Jury Award-nominated Virgins4lyfe. The project reteams the distributor with Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie, who starred in its Oscar-nominated romantic drama The Worst Person in the World, directed by Joachim Trier.

Handling the Undead picks up on an abnormally hot summer day in Oslo, as a strange electric field surrounds the city, with a collective migraine spreading across town. TVs, lightbulbs and electronics go haywire, the chaos reaching a debilitating crescendo when suddenly, it’s over.

The film currently in production is based on the novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, the renowned writer of bestselling horror novels and the screenplays Border and Let the Right One In, who co-wrote the script with Hvistendahl. Its cast also includes Bjørn Sundquist (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters), Bente Børsum (Exit) and Bahar Pars (A Man Called Ove).

Kristin Emblem & Guri Neby are producing under their Einar Film banner, with whom Anonymous Content has its Scandinavian joint venture Anonymous Content Nordic. The film is co-produced by Zentropa Sweden and Filmiki, and supported by The Norwegian Film Institute, The Swedish Film Institute, Film i Väst, Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Oslo Film Fond. TrustNordisk is representing the film’s international distribution rights, with Anonymous Content repping the U.S.

Neon has also recently acquired South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook’s award-winning classic Oldboy, starring Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae and Kang Hye-jung, as well as Laura Poitras’ All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which is slated for release in theaters this fall. The company most recently wrapped production on Tilman Singer’s Cuckoo, a horror pic marking the feature film debut of Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer. Its upcoming slate also includes Brett Morgen’s authorized David Bowie doc, Moonage Daydream; Kore-eda Hirokazu’s Broker; and the Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness from filmmaker Ruben Östlund.

Jason Wald negotiated the deal for Handling the Undead on behalf of Neon, with Nick Shumaker at Anonymous Content on behalf of the filmmakers.