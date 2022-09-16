‘Reindeer In Here’ Holiday Animated Special From Adam Reed Coming To CBS

A first look at four of the animated characters from a new CBS Original animated special is out.

Reindeer in Here is a one-hour animated holiday special that will debut on CBS following the network’s traditional airing of the classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (and will we ever learn why Donner should be ashamed of himself?)

The new animated special will premiere on CBS broadcasting Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9 PM ET/PT, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, Reindeer in Here is the story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole, has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other. Despite this, he and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition. Blizz just wants to show Santa that his original inventions can make Christmas even better.

EP and creator Adam Reed said the theme of the show is “Don’t hide what makes you unique,” adding, “This joyful hour of television, meant for the whole family, celebrates just that. “Reindeer in Here is a story that encourages not only accepting our differences, but celebrating them. It’s a story filled with laughter, joy, friendship and heart that we hope will join the list of beloved holiday classics families watch together year after magical year.”

“I fell in love with this project the moment I read the script, and immediately connected with the ‘different is normal’ message,” said Lino DiSalvo, executive producer and director of Reindeer in Here and former head of animation for Walt Disney Animation Studios, whose credits include Frozen, Tangled and Bolt. “I love that Blizzard, our hero character, no matter the situation, has belief in himself, even when others might not, despite his differences.”

Adam Reed is the author of the award-winning children’s book Reindeer in Here, on which the new animated special is based. Launched in 2017, the book sold out on Amazon in under two hours and became an instant Amazon #1 new release and best-seller. Reindeer in Here has won 12 major awards, including Creative Child magazine’s Book of the Year, a gold Mom’s Choice Award, and the National Parenting Center seal of approval.

Reed initially created Reindeer in Here for his own children because of what he felt was a lack of positive holiday tradition brands in the market that didn’t also stress out parents in the process. Reed also runs the Emmy Award nominated production company Thinkfactory Media. He has produced more than 1000 hours of television, including such notable series asGene Simmons Family Jewels, the Marriage Boot Camp franchise, Hatfields & McCoys, Rat in the Kitchen, Mama June” and many others. Reed is also an accomplished commercial director, having been shortlisted at the Cannes International Advertising Festival.

Reindeer in Here is executive produced by Reed. The special is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions and CBS Studios’ animation arm. Executive producers and writers are Erb and Oremland. Jonathan Koch and Sander Schwartz are executive producers and Lino DiSalvo is director and executive producer. Animation production is by Ottawa-based JamFilled. Executive producers for JamFilled are Jamie Leclaire, Phil Lafrance and Kyle Mac Dougall.