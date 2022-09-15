Regé-Jean Page & Glen Powell To Star In ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’-Inspired Series At Amazon

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are set to star in a series inspired by Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon.

The streamer has handed the untitled project a straight-to-series order. It comes from Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Deals are not yet done.

Bridgerton star Page, who starred in the Russo’s The Gray Man, is expected to play Butch Cassidy with Top Gun: Maverick star is set to play the Sundance Kid in the series, which is reportedly set in an alternate America.

The Russos will exec produce with Kaz and Ryan Firpo writing the script and exec producing alongside Page and Powell.

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid is a classic western, released in 1969, about a pair of Wil West outlaws, starring Paul Newman as Butch and Robert Redford as Sundance. It was directed by George Roy and written by William Goldman.

The Russos are working with Amazon on big-budget spy series Citadel, which is going through expensive reshoots.