‘Your Place Or Mine’: Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Unveil Release Date For Netflix RomCom

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher dropped a video during Netflix’s Tudum day to let the world know about their new romantic comedy. The footage wasn’t released online, but the big news is the pic’s drop date of February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Aline Brosh McKenna-directed movie follows two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives when Witherspoon’s Debbie decides to pursue a lifelong dream and Kutcher’s Peter volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

It’s the first time that Witherspoon and Kutcher have worked together. In fact, if Kutcher could make a romantic comedy with anyone in cinema history, it would be Witherspoon — as he revealed in the video that dropped today.

“Ashton! That is so sweet! That is literally the nicest thing you said to me.”

To which he responded, “It’s a great line, it worked on Natalie Portman and Cameron Diaz. It’s a lady killer!”

Those movies he’s talking about respectively being 2011’s No Strings Attached and What Happens in Vegas.

Also starring in the pic are Steve Zahn, Tig Notaro, Griffin Matthews, and Zoe Chao.