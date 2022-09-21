‘Rebel Hearts’ Producer Anchor Entertainment Staffs Up

EXCLUSIVE: Anchor Entertainment, the production company behind Discovery+’s Rebel Hearts and HBO’s Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall, is staffing up.

The company has hired Keayr Braxton as SVP, Current Production and Dan Baglio as SVP, Development.

Keayr Braxton / Dan Baglio / Sam DeVaney Anchor

Braxton has previously worked with the company as showrunner of its Magnolia series The Lost Kitchen. The showrunner and director, who has also worked on A&E’s 60 Days In and ABC’s The Great Holiday Baking Show, will be responsible for managing Anchor’s production slate of series and documentaries.

Baglio was previously at Pulse Films, where he was SVP, Original Programming and Development, where he worked on series such as Vice Versa: College $ports and Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11. He is tasked with developing and producing original series and feature documentaries for streamers and cable networks.

Separately, the Ethan Goldman-led company, which was previously housed within creative agency Anchor Worldwide, has promoted Sam DeVaney to Manager of Development.

DeVaney will report to Baglio. Braxton and Baglio both will report to Goldman.

“Keayr and Dan are both accomplished storytellers whose passion for their craft is central to our continued growth within the premium space, and Sam has proven herself to be a talented development executive in her own right,” said Goldman. “With this dynamic team in place, we’re setting ourselves up for even greater success as we head into the company’s next chapter.”