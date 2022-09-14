‘Reacher’: Shaun Sipos To Star In Season 2 Of Prime Video Series

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off a main role in Outer Range, Shaun Sipos has joined another Prime Video series. He has been tapped as a major lead opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Reacher.

From writer and showrunner Nick Santora, based on the novels by Lee Child, the series follows Jack Reacher (Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life.

In a one-year deal, Sipos will play David O’Donnell. He served with Reacher (Ritchson) in 110th, the Army’s unit of Special Investigators, and is like a brother to Reacher.

While Season 1 was based on the first book in Child’s Jack Reacher series, Ritchson revealed in May on Instagram that Season 2 will follow book #11, Bad Luck and Trouble. David O’Donnell is a prominent character in that book, the only novel in the series he is featured in, which explains Sipos’ one-season deal.

Ritchson hinted at the character’s importance on the show by using the following quote from Bad Look and Trouble to announce it as source material for next season:

“O’Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically.” (You can see Ritchson’s IG post below).

In Season 2, when members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind—revenge.

Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount TV Studios. Child also executive produces with Santora.

Sipos can be seen opposite Josh Brolin in Outer Range. He is currently shooting the feature Black Diamond, opposite Inbar Lavi and Ray Panthaki, and can also be seen in the Syfy series Krypton. Sipos is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and Mosaic.