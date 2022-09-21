‘Reacher’ Rounds Out Season 2 Cast With Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane, More

Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (Sandman) and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) are set as series regulars opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Prime Video’s Reacher. Also joining the cast are guest star Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), along with Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie (Shooter), Edsson Morales (Black Summer), Andres Collantes (Two Sentence Horror Stories), Shannon Kook-Chun (The 100), Ty Victor Olsson (Supernatural), Josh Blacker (See), and Al Sapienza (Coroner). As previously announced, Maria Sten will return for Season 2 as Frances Neagley and Shaun Sipos will play David O’Donnell. Filming will begin this month.

From writer and showrunner Nick Santora, based on the novels by Lee Child, the series follows Jack Reacher (Ritchson), a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life.

The second season, which is based on the 11th book in Lee Child’s bestselling series, Bad Luck and Trouble, begins when the members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead. Reacher has just one thing on his mind—revenge.

Swan has been cast as Karla Dixon. Along with O’Donnell, Dixon served with Reacher in the Army’s unit of Special Investigators. She’s an extremely intelligent private investigator who has no problem holding her own in a fight against men much larger than she is.

Kingsley will play A.M. He’s what Homeland Security calls a “ghost;” he operates under a number of aliases and can pass for any nationality. Money is his only motivation, and he’ll work for the highest bidder.

Cochrane will portray Shane Langston. He’s a streetwise former NYPD detective with a questionable track record who is now head of security for a private defense contractor.

Lombardozzi is Guy Russo. He’s a tough NYPD detective who’s investigating a case that involves several of Reacher’s former Army cohorts.

Olsson has been cast as Saropian. A brutal professional hitman who is charged with following members of Reacher’s old elite military squad.

Blacker will portray Hortense Fields. Lieutenant Colonel in the Army who oversees Reacher’s Elite 110th – Special Investigator’s Unit.

Sapienza has been cast as Marsh. He’s a formidable lieutenant with the NYPD.

Rounding out the team of Reacher’s former Special Investigator Task Force are Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz, Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco, Andres Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Shannon Kook-Chun as Tony Swan.

Reacher is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount TV Studios. Child also executive produces with Santora. In addition to Santora and Child, the series is executive produced by Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Adam Higgs with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost for Skydance.

