R&CPMK Expands London Talent PR Team: MK Crooke Joins Senior Director Anna Thackeray

EXCLUSIVE: R&CPMK is widening its London team with the hiring of public relations vet MK Crooke. She joins the firm’s London Senior Director Anna Thackeray.

The UK team will be led by Thackeray, who will report into R&CPMK Co-Presidents of Talent, Lindsay Galin and Jeff Raymond. R&CPMK also have offices in NYC and LA.

Crooke counts nearly a decade of experience working with established and emerging actors and filmmakers. During her time most recently at Premier, she led international strategy and execution on talent publicity campaigns for projects ranging from global franchises to independent films to multiple-award winners and nominees.

Freya Allan, Joey Batey, Harry Haden-Paton and Tom Brooke are following Crooke, joining R&CPMK’s roster of UK and European-based clients, which includes Henry Cavill, Riz Ahmed, Felicity Jones, Simone Ashley, Daniel Kaluuya, Jack Reynor, Emma Thompson, Luke Bracey, Sophie Skelton, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Leo Woodall and Tilly Keeper.

“The growth of our London team, led by Anna, represents an exciting and natural step in executing best-in-class publicity campaigns and strategic advisement for our clients, who are reaching global audiences,” said Galin and Raymond. “Our tri-coastal structure provides clients with a cohesive international team and strategy, which are essential and reflective of the industry today. Anna and MK are excellent publicists who are the perfect extension of our group.”

Thackeray first joined R&CPMK in 2019. Over the course of her 18-year career in communications, she has spearheaded award-winning campaigns for blue chip brands including Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, NBC Universal, 20th Century Fox and Amazon; and oversaw complex talent-led partnerships between the entertainment and government sectors. Thackeray held the position of Managing Director at leading entertainment firm Feref before transitioning to personal publicity.