‘Re-Live’: Yoshi Sudarso, Jamie Clayton, Sydney Viengluang, Chris Renfro & More Board Emmy Nom Rain Valdez’s First Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Rain Valdez (Razor Tongue) has rounded out the cast for her first feature Re-Live, with Yoshi Sudarso (Bullet Train), Jamie Clayton (20th/Hulu’s upcoming Hellraiser), Vico Ortiz (Our Flag Means Death), Nicky Endres (The Dropout), Chris Renfro (Queer as Folk), Sydney Viengluang (Z Nation) and Benjamin Alves (Mystery of the Night) signing on for roles.

Valdez leads the cast, which also includes Rachel Leyco, Maricel Soriano and Rosario Dawson, as previously announced.

The film going into production early next year tells the story of Rowena (Valdez), a transgender actress who returns to her home on Guam for her high school reunion’s “do-over week,” to live out a big regret… her childhood dream of becoming a cheerleader. But she must then confront a different kind of reunion, with her estranged family.

Sudarso plays Matthew, a former wallflower turned DILF. Guam’s most eligible bachelor. He reconnects with Rowena, an old high school crush, and becomes her strongest ally during a critical time at her homecoming. Clayton will portray Rowena’s no-bullsh*t manager, Kyra, who convinces her to go back home and get in the cheer squad if she wants her acting job back that she just lost.

Ortiz is Rowena’s BFF and publicist, Mac, perpetual pleaser and a major flirt who falls in love with one of the islanders on Guam. Endres plays Loralie, Rowena’s trans high school BFF, who makes up 1/3 of her squad that gives their nemesis Beverly (Viengluang), a mean girl turned helicopter mom, a run for their money.

Renfro is playing Dawn, a non-binary/queer firecracker who helps Rowena get into the cheer squad, with Alves as Rowena’s driver and Guam tour guide, Tony.

Valdez and Leyco wrote the script for Re-Live, which made the 2022 GLAAD List. Jhett Tolentino (Asian Persuasion, Lingua Franca) is producing for Jhett Tolentino Productions, with Dawson on board as an exec producer.

Sudarso recently appeared in David Leitch’s Bullet Train for Sony, and has also been seen in films like The Paper Tigers, as well as such series as Power Rangers HyperForce and Power Rangers Dino Charge.

Clayton stars on Showtime’s series The L Word: Generation Q and will next be seen in 20th’s Hellraiser film for Hulu. She’s previously been seen on such series as Roswell, New Mexico, Designated Survivor and Sense8, and in films like The Snowman and Neon Demon.

Ortiz is best known for turns on series like Our Flag Means Death, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, among others.

Endres’ recent TV credits include Good Trouble, The Dropout, Lucifer and One Day at a Time. She’ll next be seen in James Helsing’s horror-comedy Martinez, Margaritas and Murder!.

Renfro’s credits include turns on such series as Tom Swift, Queer as Folk and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Viengluang has appeared on shows like Z Nation and Jane the Virgin, and in films like Scumbag and Isle of the Dead.

Alves is a Filipino-American actor based in the Philippines who with Re-Live makes his international feature debut.

Sudarso is repped by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Clayton by Neon Kite and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Ortiz by Paradigm, DePaz Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Endres by Aperture Talent and Pink Hammer Entertainment; Renfro by Global Artists Agency and Seven Summits Pictures & Management; and Viengluang by Global Artists Agency and HG Management.