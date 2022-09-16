‘Rabbit Hole’: Wendy Makkena Joins Paramount+ Spy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Makkena (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) has joined the cast of Rabbit Hole from Paramount+.

She will portray Debra, a highly regarded, esteemed journalist and one of the most trusted nightly news anchors in America. When a major scoop falls in her lap, Debra is hungry for the potential ratings bonanza, but first she has some questions about how this story – and its subject – managed to reach her.

2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

In Rabbit Hole, nothing is what it seems when John Weir (Kiefer Sutherland), a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

The series also stars Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, Jason Butler Harner, Walt Klink and Rob Yang.

The eight-episode season, set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year, is executive produced by Sutherland, Requa, Ficarra, Charlie Gogolak, Suzan Bymel via Entertainment 360 and Hunt Baldwin. CBS Studios produces the series.

Makkena starred opposite Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and in The Tomorrow Man with John Lithgow, among other projects. She is expected to reprise her role in Sister Act 3 next year.

She is represented by Mark Schumacher Management and Nicolosi & Co.