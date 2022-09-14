R. Kelly Found Guilty On 6 Counts Of Child Pornography And Enticing Minors In Chicago

Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly was found guilty in Chicago today on six of 13 counts related to child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him, according to Reuters. Each child pornography conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in Chicago.

Previously, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison at a Brooklyn federal court on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Today Kelly was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex. He was acquitted of seven other charges, including obstruction of justice and conspiracy to receive child pornography. He had pled not guilty.

Of the felony counts of sexual assault, four of them are aggravated criminal sexual assault that carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

The charges were originally filed May 30, 2019 after Kelly previously pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four alleged victims — three of whom prosecutors say were underage at the time. The new charges are related to one of the original underage victims and allegedly occurred in 2010.

The Associated Press said prosecutors wrote in court documents that because the victim was underage at the time, the statute of limitations for bringing charges extended to 20 years from her 18th birthday.

Kelly also faces additional charges in Illinois and Minnesota, according to Reuters.

The latest news is part of the fallout from Lifetime’s 2019 documentary series Surviving R. Kelly, which featured alleged victims coming forward to detail the singer’s abusive past. After that, Stormy Daniels’ ex-lawyer Michael Avenatti came forward with a video allegedly showing Kelly involved in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.