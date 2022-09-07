QVC And HSN Parent Qurate Retail Group Taps Former Head Of Amazon’s Prime Video Channels As Streaming Chief

Qurate Retail Group, the John Malone-backed owner of video screen shopping mainstays QVC and HSN, has installed former Amazon exec Soumya Sriraman as president of streaming.

Sriraman headed Prime Video Channels at Amazon, focusing on driving subscriptions via Amazon for outlets like Paramount+, Discovery+ and others. She will be joining Qurate Retail Group’s newest business unit, vCommerce Ventures. The division operates the company’s streaming service and is working to help QVC and HSN go beyond their linear TV base in some 92 million U.S. homes. Since the beginning of the year, according to the company, streaming viewership has grown by more than 70% and the service has attracted 600,000 monthly active users.

Prior to Amazon, Sriraman was founding CEO and President of BritBox, the UK joint venture of BBC and ITV. She developed the roadmap for the service, including its precedent-setting live telecast of Harry and Meghan: The Royal Wedding. BritBox now has more than 3 million subscribers

At BBC Studios, Sriraman was EVP of franchise and digital enterprises, and previously held senior posts at Tartan, Vivendi Universal, Warner Brothers and Universal Studios.

At Qurate, Sriraman reports to Mary Campbell, president of vCommerce Ventures.

Along with Sriraman’s appointment, Qurate said Stacy Bowe has been named chief merchandising officer of QVC U.S., which accounts for about three-quarters of the parent company’s $8.3 billion in video commerce revenue in the U.S.

“These appointments reflect Qurate Retail Group’s ability to attract the most accomplished and ambitious executive talent in retail,” said David Rawlinson II, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. “Our vCommerce teams – QVC, HSN and vCommerce Ventures – are disrupting video shopping and we believe we have a right to win in this growing industry.”