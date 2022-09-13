Quinta Brunson Lands First Emmy; Only Second Black Woman To Win In The Writing For A Comedy Series Category

In her show’s first season, Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series tonight, making her only the second Black woman to win in the category after Lena Waithe, and the first to win solo. Waithe shared her win in 2017 with Aziz Ansari for an episode of Master of None, titled “Thanksgiving.”

Quinta Brunson created, writes, and stars in Abbott Elementary, an ABC sitcom filmed in the mockumentary-style. Janine Teagues (Brunson) is a second-grade teacher at the underfunded Abbott Elementary school who is dedicated to helping her students. The ensemble cast includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The win marks the second Emmy win of the night for Abbott Elementary, after Sheryl Lee Ralph’s win earlier tonight in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category. Ralph thanked Brunson in her acceptance speech for approaching her about the role and giving her the “golden ticket” to win this year.

Brunson began by thanking ABC, Disney, Fox and Warner Bros, as she says “it takes that any people to make a television show. I need to say thank you to Justin and Patrick, my co-showrunners for believing in a story from four years ago.”

She also attributed her success to the mentorship of Larry Wilmore, “for teaching me to write television as well as he did.”

Brunson also received two other nominations this year for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series as the executive producer of Abbott Elementary.

