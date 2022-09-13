What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel speak onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel.

For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel — who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t budge.

Backstage, Brunson said she didn’t mind too much.

“I don’t know I know Jimmy Kimmel. The bit didn’t bother me. Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late night spot, he was one of the first people to see Abbott Elementary. He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC. I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers. Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him.”

She may still get her chance to show Kimmel how she really feels. She’ll be his guest on his late-night show Thursday.

“Maybe I’ll punch him,” she said.

Besides an Emmy for Brunson, Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard) also won for Supporting Actress.